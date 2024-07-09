ELSTAT: Inflation slowed to 2.3% in June – 2.1% increase in food prices

Annual inflation was 2.3% in June, according to data released today, Tuesday 9/7 by ELSTAT, recording a further slowdown for another month.

Specifically, as announced by ELSTAT, the comparison of the General CPI for June 2024 with the corresponding index for June 2023 showed an increase of 2.3% compared to an increase of 1.8% recorded in the corresponding comparison of 2023 with 2022.

ELSTAT data showed that food prices increased by 2.1%, while prices in the categories of housing, durable goods and communications showed decreases.

