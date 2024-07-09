Close Menu
    Tuesday, July 9

    Piraeus Bank enters the markets with a green bond

    Greek News 1 Min Read
    The Piraeus Bank is issuing a green senior preferential bond, - reports.

    The issue is estimated to be worth €500 million.

    The issue has been assigned to BNP Paribas in partnership with BofA Securities, Commerzbank HSBC and IMI- Intesa San Paolo who will jointly run the offering book.

    The amount raised is to be channeled for the purpose of financing and/or refinancing in whole or in part eligible green assets and to further strengthen Piraeus’ MREL base.

    The issuer expects to be rated Baa3 by Moody’s.

