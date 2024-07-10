AADE: “Scan” by the tax authorities every six months for uninsured cars and road tax – Up to 10,000 euros fines

The tax office, in collaboration with other relevant authorities, will conduct biannual cross-checks to identify approximately 500,000 uninsured vehicles, vehicles with unpaid road tax, and vehicles that have not passed MOT inspections.

A centralised mechanism is being established at the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance to provide data on illegal vehicles and drivers directly to the Ministry of Transport. This mechanism aims to enforce new and increased fines.

This system will also be integrated into tablets used by tax inspectors, enabling them to scan license plates and check for insurance status, paid traffic fees, and whether a vehicle should be immobilized.

The new mechanism and specialized software are expected to be operational by September, with the first inspections scheduled for October. Vehicles declared as immobilized will face fines up to €10,000, with repeat offenders risking license revocation.

According to the circular from ADDE head George Pitsilis, the new framework will enforce electronic checks every six months. Offenders will face fines as follows:

€250 to €1,000 for uninsured vehicles, with specific fines of €1,000 for buses and public-use vans, €500 for passenger vehicles, and €250 for two-wheelers.

Equivalent traffic fees (plus annual fees) for uninsured vehicles with at least one year of unpaid traffic fees.

€400 for vehicles that have not undergone periodic inspections by a vehicle technical inspection center.

For repeat offenses, fines will double, and vehicle registration and state plates will be withdrawn. These can only be returned upon presentation of the relevant insurance policy, valid technical inspection certificate, or proof of payment of registration fees and fines.

Repeat Checks and Fines: Three months after notifying the act imposing the fine, a second electronic check will be conducted. If non-compliance is found, vehicle registration and plates will be withdrawn.

Administrative sanctions will be promptly sent to the competent police authority to facilitate the removal of vehicle registration data and their delivery to the Transport and Communications Directorate of the issuing region.

Registration certificates and number plates will only be returned upon presentation of the necessary documentation and proof of fine payment.

Severe Penalties for Illegal Vehicle Operation: A €10,000 fine will be imposed on vehicles declared as stationary but found in operation. If such a vehicle is detected during checks, immobilization is automatically lifted, and a fine of €10,000 is imposed, along with traffic fees and a fine for non-payment.

This fine is imposed on the vehicle owner or holder, and in cases of co-ownership, on the co-owner who initially submitted the immobilization request. Repeat offenders will face even stricter penalties.

- AADE: “Scan” by the tax authorities every six months for uninsured cars and road tax – Up to 10,000 euros fines appeared first on ProtoThema English.