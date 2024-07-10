theodoricakos:-new-growth-productive-model-for-greece

“Greece needs a new production model, which the Ministry of Development is called upon to co-design and contribute to its implementation.” This was stressed by the Minister of Development, Takis Theodoricakos, at the event for the presentation of the Annual Report 2023 “Competition and Small Businesses” of the Institute of Small Businesses of the GSEBEE.

As he explained, a key feature of a modern productive development model for Greece is the reconstruction of Greek industry, and the implementation of a new National Strategy for Greek industry. “I believe that it is a prerequisite for the security of our country, the sustainability of economic growth regardless of adverse circumstances and extraordinary events, which may affect other sectors of the economy in a much more intense way,” the minister stressed.

He added that the goal is to have a modern, competitive industry that will exploit innovation, and applied research, that multiplies our exports and develops throughout the Greek territory. Also, the industry supports, sustains, and interacts positively in the ecosystem of small and medium-sized enterprises, exploiting the ingenuity and capacity of professionals and small and medium-sized enterprises, and ultimately creating a chain of security and growth.

“We are working for raw materials and energy at affordable prices, for transparency and facilitation of financing for SMEs, for the digital and green transition, for access to the banking system, for investment incentives, and for a way out for security and labor issues” as the minister listed the action lines.

Theodoricakos then stressed, “We want SMEs businesses that will flourish and not bend under the weight of oligopolies, SMEs - from international turbulence. In a society of cohesion and solidarity, we support medium entrepreneurship, because it is the overwhelming majority of businesses.”

Referring to the strategic direction for the green and digital transformation of the economy, the Minister recalled that, only in the framework of the Competitiveness Programme for the period 2021-2027, the “Digital Transformation of SMEs”, with a budget of €300 million, and the “Green Transition of SMEs” with a budget of €700 million have been activated. He also recalled that another €300 million is available through the Research and Innovation Programme, while another important initiative is the “National Observatory for SMEs”, as it is a policy design tool for SMEs.

The minister said that the “Smart Manufacturing” state aid action is also of high added value for SMEs, for which interest was particularly high, as 507 investment projects were submitted. It is recalled that the action will support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises with more than 85 million euros to implement investments aimed at, among other things, the digitalization of production lines, the use of robotics, automation, and the application of artificial intelligence technologies, among others.

Among the interventions, the minister made special reference to the €65 million funding for the creation of new green and smart industrial parks and upgrading of existing parks, which will further boost SMEs as they enhance economies of scale, promote collaboration and reduce costs due to shared infrastructure.

Of particular importance, however, he stressed, is the “National Strategy for Sustainable Finance”, which involves the design and adoption of tools to promote green investment to combat the effects of climate change and promote green technologies. In this context, very soon, actions will be implemented to inform companies about ESG criteria.

Regarding the simplification of business activity, the minister referred to the simplification of business licensing, the improvement of business control, as well as the digitalization of procedures to save costs and time. “Always to safeguard the public interest and ensure healthy competition,” he said, adding that, to date, more than 2,500 categories of activities have been simplified.

At the same time, Theodoricakos continued, the government is also dealing with extraordinary crises, such as that of the bad weather Daniel in Thessaly, supporting with more than 8 million, businesses in part of the affected areas.

“The main objective of all our actions and planning is to support SMEs in every circumstance so that they not only survive but also grow and become more competitive, resilient and sustainable,” Theodorikakos said.

He recalled that an information system has been created with the Economic Chamber of Greece that gives businesses direct access to available financial tools.

Operation of competition

“We are not dogmatic and we will do whatever we need to do, whatever is in our power, to de-escalate prices and to make competition really work,” the minister said, stressing that the relevant services are constantly monitoring the market to address parts of the cost of living for the average Greek family and citizens.

The triptych on which the Ministry of Development is working to contribute to the de-escalation of prices is:

“- First and fundamental condition is the functioning of competition. It is an absolute priority to strengthen the action of the Competition Commission, which we support with all our strengths. Whatever is requested in terms of staff and infrastructure will be provided.

– The second prerequisite is the informed consumer, who must use his power and knowledge and for this we are upgrading the e-katanalotis platform.

– The third is the social responsibility of healthy entrepreneurship, which must respond to the need for social cohesion and the dignity of every consumer and every citizen who trusts these companies for services and products that they need for their living and daily life”.

“We will stick to this policy as inflation in food and basic living essentials in recent years has been a very serious problem fuelled by global economic imbalances. We are constantly monitoring the situation and we believe in joining forces and cooperation, but at the same time, we will do our utmost to compel some who may think otherwise to enforce the laws. That is why we have increased the maximum fines,” the minister said as he concluded his speech.

