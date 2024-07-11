electricity:-explosion-in-wholesale-prices-with-a-60%-jump

Energy crisis conditions ringing a bell for the tariffs of August, shaped by the soaring price of wholesale today at 184.79 euros, recording a 60% increase with the price soaring in the day to 500 euros a megawatt hour.

The European price map also shows a similar picture, which reddens in other markets with the price of the megawatt-hour to be formed today in Hungary at 263.99 euros/MWh while prices are high in the Balkans where in the interconnected market of Bulgaria the price of megawatt-hour is in line with our country and in Romania approached 190 euros.

July kicks off due to the heatwave with high prices in currentas until today, July 11, wholesale appears higher by 15% compared to the previous month, as it stands at 113.93 euros per megawatt hour, up from 98.89 euros.

