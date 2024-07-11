An area of ​​444,000 square meters with facilities for the most popular sports, such as basketball and football fields, athletic fields, tennis club, etc., will include the sports park of Hellinikon under construction.

Based on the latest news from the investor, LAMDA Development, for the new sports park, which will be open to all, the foundation works of the buildings have already been completed (work on the sports park started in July 2023), while the concreting is in progress, just as the shaping works are in full progress for the entire area of ​​the sports park.

The sports facilities will be completed in 2025.

- This will be Lamda’s new sports park in Elliniko appeared first on ProtoThema English.