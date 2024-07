calls be like:

“hello? yes – i have information on the case, but can only share with detective double-d danielly deandrade, pls & thx. oh, also – must conduct in-person interview. thx, again.” https://t.co/tiNMu1mXhc

— Mahdi Pessarakli, M.D.✨⚡️🍉 (@pessarakli) July 12, 2024