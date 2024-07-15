Commission cuts coming from banks – Eurobank’s move

Banks are moving to cut the commissions they collect from their customers in the coming months, with Eurobank already taking the first step.

Specifically, with staggered programs, Eurobank is giving small and larger customers alike the opportunity to benefit from the reduction or elimination of a number of charges for both simple and more complex transactions. It should be noted that some charges are automatically abolished (the payment for the renewal of a debit card) and some others are significantly reduced. It is estimated that the bank will also pull to its side the competition that is preparing its own packages.

Specifically, and according to Finance Ministry officials, Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, speaking to the Union of Banks, said that not settling the issue of commissions offers nothing to the banks, the government or society. He therefore called on Greek banks to adopt fairer systems based on the practices of other European banks or companies with large networks of customers in Greece to avoid the need for government legislative intervention. This was followed by the Minister’s meeting with bankers on 8 July and finally today’s announcement by Eurobank. Very soon, Ministry officials say, another bank will follow suit.

The Eurobank My Advantage Banking

As far as the Eurobank My Advantage Banking is concerned, the bank said in a statement that the programme further upgrades the relationship with the bank’s customers. From 02.08.2024 all the packages of the Program are enriched, covering additional needs of customers, so that they can save money by performing their daily transactions.

In this context, Eurobank offers new reduced charges and integrated transaction packages that meet the needs of each category of customers. Through the upgraded packages:

Eurobank My Blue Advantage | The package for basic needs

Eurobank My Silver Advantage | Additional transactions for everyday obligations

Eurobank My Gold Advantage | Even more transactions for everyday needs

Eurobank My Platinum Advantage | More benefit with unlimited transactions

extended options are provided with even more transactions in all packages, covering a wider range of transactions with, overall, a lower burden on the customer’s daily life (than if he/she were to execute each transaction separately with the corresponding fee)

The enriched packages of transactions, services and privileges are designed to meet the transactional everyday life of each customer, while the gradation of the packages ensures even greater flexibility to cover all categories of retail customers.

