60 pirate attacks against crews in 2024 – Concern in the shipping industry

The ICC’s International Maritime Bureau (IMB) calls for continued vigilance to protect nauts amid increasing violence, despite an overall decrease in the number of incidents reported in its 2024 interim annual report.

More specifically, 60 incidents of hijacking and armed robbery against ships were recorded in the first half of 2024, a decrease from the 65 incidents in the same period in 2023 but a cause for great concern.

Of the 60 incidents reported, 46 ships were boarded by pirates, eight reported an attempted attack, four were captured and two were fired upon. Perpetrators successfully boarded 85% of the targeted ships.

“Violence against crews continues, with 85 hostages taken compared to 36 at the same time last year, 11 kidnappings and two threats. Guns and knives were reported in 34 of the 59 incidents, an alarming increase on the same period last year,” IMB director Michael Howlett said.

ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO said: “While we are reassured by the reduction in the overall number of recorded acts of piracy, the alarming increase in incidents of a violent nature underlines the need for continued vigilance by the international community to ensure the safety of all seafarers – especially at this time of heightened uncertainty for maritime transport.”

Warning for Somali Waters

Despite a reduction in reported incidents globally, Somali piracy remains a threat, with eight incidents recorded in the first half of 2024, including three hijackings. Recent incidents demonstrate the continuing ability and capability of Somali pirates to target ships up to 1,000 nautical miles (nm) from the Somali coast.

Gulf of Guinea

Incidents decreased from 14 to 10 in the Gulf of Guinea, but security threats and crew welfare concerns remain significant. This region accounts for 11 crew members kidnapped worldwide in the first half of 2024 in two separate incidents and 21 crew members held hostage in one incident. The IMB emphasizes the need for continuous and strong regional and international naval presence to address these incidents and ensure safety at sea.

Straits of Singapore

There has been a notable decrease in reported incidents in the Straits of Singapore from 13 in the first half of 2024 compared to 20 in the same period last year. However, the targeting and boarding of large vessels transiting these waters remain concerning. Although considered low-level opportunistic crimes, 10 crew members were held hostage in six separate incidents, with weapons and knives reported in 11 incidents. Despite the reduction in reported incidents, the IMB is aware of unreported cases.

Indonesia and Bangladesh

The IMB recorded 12 incidents in the Indonesian archipelago, the highest since the first half of 2021 when 15 incidents were reported. During these incidents, two crew members were held hostage and one was threatened. Knives were reported in six incidents and guns in one incident. This year, six incidents occurred at Dumai anchorage compared to one in the first half of 2023.

Low-level incidents have increased in Bangladesh, from one in the first half of 2023 to ten in 2024, marking the highest number of incidents reported in the first half of a year since 2015. All vessels were anchored, with eight incidents reported in Chattogram.

