here’s-when-bitcoin-price-will-hit-$100k:-predictions-and-key-events

In a highly anticipated way, Q3 opens with a breakout rally to break $70K after a dull second quarter. As Bitcoin rises from $60K, the market expects a long-term bull market. Rising hopes for interest rate cuts in the US market will bolster BTC’s price uptrend. Therefore, 2024 is highly anticipated to be a bullish year for Bitcoin, with a potential high of around $100,000 by September.

Many analysts believe that the BTC price trend gradually gained bullish momentum after the fourth Bitcoin Halving. Historical patterns suggest that Bitcoin is poised for significant growth, potentially hitting the $100,000 mark.

As the bear trend finally fades, Bitcoin’s latest bullish breakout has sparked excitement. Find out what’s fueling this rally and what you can expect for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market in the coming months!

Bitcoin’s Path to $100,000: Kyle Chassé’s Bold Prediction

Kyle Chassé, a well-known crypto analyst, is bullish about Bitcoin’s future. He believes we are about halfway through the current bull market and predicts that Bitcoin will reach $100,000 by September 2024. According to Chassé, this milestone will lead Bitcoin into “MAJOR price discovery territory,” where the potential for significant price increases exists.

He also forecasts that mid-sized altcoins could experience impressive gains of 20-50 X their current values, urging investors to prepare mentally for these possible surges.

Spot Ethereum ETF Approval: A Key Upcoming Event

Chassé is also excited about the potential approval of a spot in Ethereum ETFs. He believes that this approval is imminent and will be a significant development for the whole crypto market. Launching such an ETF could boost Ethereum’s price by increasing institutional investment and market demand.

What’s Next for Bitcoin?

While some predict Bitcoin could go as high as $150,000 or even $1 million, Chassé says it will hit $100,000 by September. With the recent price action, Bitcoin is positioned for potential further gains. The successful break above the $60K zone and the 50-day EMA suggests that BTC might continue to rise, building on the weekend’s bullish momentum. Bitcoin’s price has climbed to $62,983, up 3.54% today, as it tests a crucial overhead trendline.

If Bitcoin breaks through this trendline, it could reach $77,842 by the end of the month. However, if the price fails to break above the trendline, key support levels to watch are $52,000 and $50,000.

Looking ahead, there’s hope that ETH ETF approval will attract more money and investors to the market, possibly pushing the BTC price to $100,000.