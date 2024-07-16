bitcoin-2024-to-host-‘bitcoin-propaganda-track’-in-$5,000-winner-take-all-challenge

Bitcoin 2024, the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, will feature a new creative contest at this year’s event, designed to mobilize and inspire broader audiences about Bitcoin: The Bitcoin Propaganda Track.

The Bitcoin Propaganda Track calls on content creators to submit original videos and memes that uniquely showcase Bitcoin and the potential impact of this revolutionary technology, offering a $5,000 prize in BTC to the winner.

The contest, part of the Official Bitcoin Games 2024 Hackathon, invites participants to produce commercials, memes, or any form of engaging content that crafts compelling narratives around Bitcoin. Interested participants are asked to create 30-60 second commercials showcasing Bitcoin, as well as memes that effectively communicate key Bitcoin concepts and data.

Submissions must be made here (or -ed to michael.markle@btcmedia.org with the subject line including “Hackathon Submission [Project Title].”) by July 17th at 11:59 PM ET. The winner will be announced on stage during the conference and featured in Bitcoin Magazine.

The judges for the contest are Mike Germano, President of BTC Inc. and Bitcoin Magazine, Brandon Green, BTC Inc.’s Chief of Staff, TIP_NZ, a Bitcoin advocate known for her artistic contributions through rap and visual storytelling, and Hills, a notable member of the Bitcoin Puppets community.

For further details and guidelines, visit the virtual hackathon’s website and join the hackathon Discord channel located on the site.

Update: ALL #Bitcoin 2024 Hackathon tracks have had their deadlines extended! Submit by Wednesday July 17 for a chance at over $65,000 in prizes – paid in #BTC! Join here: https://t.co/p9nnD0xQII pic.twitter.com/fi1SZqJMbJ — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) July 15, 2024

