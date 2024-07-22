Close Menu
    ELSTAT – Tourism: increased arrivals and overnight stays in tourist accommodation in May

    ELSTAT – Tourism: increased arrivals and overnight stays in tourist accommodation in May

    In May this year, 3,754,414 arrivals and 15,012,287 overnight stays were recorded in Greece’s hotel, camping and collective short-stay accommodation (rooms for rent) establishments, up 3.4% in arrivals and 4.6% in overnight stays compared to the same month in 2023.

    In particular, according to ELSTAT, there was an increase of 3.6% in arrivals and 4.7% in overnight stays of foreigners.

    For Greeks, there was an increase in arrivals and overnight stays by 2.5% and 3.7%, respectively.


    A greater contribution to arrivals and overnight stays in total accommodation was observed from foreigners with 81.4% and 89.7%, respectively.

    While, the average total overnight stay for May was 4 days.

