stefanou-brothers:-golden-star-ferries-purchases-with-own-funds-f/b-volcan-de

Golden Star Ferries, owned by the Stefanou brothers, has acquired the F/B Volcan De Taburiente using it’s own funds. This vessel will complement their existing fleet, which includes the popular F/B Superferry, F/B Andros Queen, HSC Superexpress, and HSC Golden Princess.

Key Details:

Delivery: Scheduled for the end of September. Flag: It will raise the Greek flag and be registered in Andros. Conversion: The ship will dock in Perama for modifications to meet Greek flag requirements. Fleet Status: It will become the fourth newest conventional vessel in the Greek coastal fleet. Route: Set to operate from Rafina to the Cyclades. Name: The ship will be renamed Andros King.

Company Statement:

“The new acquisition will be one of the newest and most modern vessels operating in Greek waters, marking the beginning of a new phase of development. This establishes Golden Star Ferries as a reference point in Greek coastal shipping. Additionally, it will contribute to the further development of the island complex it will serve, improving transportation needs and the supply of local communities,” the company highlights.

Ship Specifications:

Built: 2006 at Barrera Shipyards, Spain

2006 at Barrera Shipyards, Spain Compliance: Meets all European regulations and safety standards

Meets all European regulations and safety standards Dimensions: Overall length 130.43 m, width 21.6 m, draft 5 m

Overall length 130.43 m, width 21.6 m, draft 5 m Capacity: 330 cars or 60 trucks, 1600 passengers

330 cars or 60 trucks, 1600 passengers Speed: Maximum speed of 24.5 knots

Maximum speed of 24.5 knots Stability: Equipped with stabilizers

Upon completion of the modifications to meet Greek standards, the Andros King will feature passenger cabins, escalators, lounges for distinguished and economy class, airline-style seating, shops, spacious public areas, and all necessary amenities for a safe, fast, and comfortable journey year-round, regardless of weather conditions.

Stefanou Brothers: Golden Star Ferries purchases with own funds F/B Volcan De