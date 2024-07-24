Almost 7 million tourists in Greece in 5 months – The tourism picture

The number of tourists who visited Greece in the five-month period from January to May increased by 20.6% compared to the same five-month period last year, approaching 7 million. Travel receipts in the same period increased by 16.2% to 3.8 billion euros.

According to the Bank of Greece data, the increase in receipts was due to a 24.7% increase from residents of the EU-27 countries, which stood at 2.1 billion euros, as well as a 6.4% increase in receipts from residents of other countries to 1.5 billion euros. More specifically, receipts from residents of euro area countries amounted to 1.81 billion euro, up by 24.8%, while receipts from residents of EU-27 countries outside the euro area rose by 24.0% to 283.8 million euro.

In particular, receipts from Germany rose by 15.1% to €700.4 million, as did those from France by 3.4% to €281.8 million. Receipts from Italy increased by 98.4% to €184.1 million. Among the other countries, receipts from the United Kingdom fell by 3.4% to €399.7 million, while receipts from the United States increased by 23.4% to €397.0 million. Finally, receipts from Russia decreased by 75.7% to EUR 2.7 million.

As for inbound travel traffic, it increased by 20.6% to 6,943.9 million travelers, compared to 5,759.5 million travelers in the corresponding period of 2023. In particular, travel through airports increased by 21.5% and that through road border stations by 19.9%. In the period under review, travel from the EU-27 countries amounted to 4.0 million travelers, an increase of 25.6% compared to the same period in 2023, while travel from other countries increased by 14.3% to 2.9 million travelers. Travel from euro area countries increased by 30.2%, while travel from EU-27 countries outside the euro area increased by 13.2%.

In particular, travel from Germany increased by 22.2% to 1 million travelers, while travel from France increased by 17.0% to 469.4 thousand travelers. Travel from Italy also increased by 68.3% to 353.2 thousand travelers. As regards other countries, travel from the United Kingdom increased by 4.1% to 665.8 thousand travelers, while travel from the United States increased by 23.0% to 392.5 thousand travelers. Finally, travel from Russia decreased by 65.9% to 2.6 thousand travelers.

