chinese-shipyards-manufacture-60%-of-the-world’s-orders

Shipbuilding activity remains strong, with deliveries of ships extending to 2028 for freighters, tankers and container ships and to 2030 for gas carriers.

As a result, many shipyards that previously lay dormant for years are opening or expanding.

Chinais dominating, realizing 60% of the orders that have been placed globally.

Since 2000, Greek shipowners have bought or ordered more than 1,500 ships from Chinese shipbuilders, totaling more than $70 billion.

Last year alone in 2023 , Greek shipowners ordered 162 new ships in China, accounting for about 61% of their total new ship orders for the year.

