Parliament: Yannis Stournaras on the Attica Bank – Pankritia merger

With evidence, Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras are appearing before the House committee that will examine the text of the Attica Bank-Pagritia merger deal.

Mr. Stournaras is currently in position.

According to reports, the governor of the Bank of Greece is expected to provide evidence on the necessity of the creation of the 5th banking pillar, but also on the fact that if this plan did not go ahead then Attica Bank and Pancretia would collapse.

