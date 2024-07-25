pos:-coffee-and-food-delivery-at-your-door-with-payment-by-card

The next battle for POS payment machines will be in the food service industry and food and coffee distributors. Accepting card payments is now mandatory for all retail and restaurants, and the new specifications for POS payment machines have provided for delivery.

With the new software tailored to the parameters of the Independent Revenue Authority, wireless POS payment machines will work as follows: they will have pre-loaded orders from the store and payment can be made on delivery to the customer’s door, who can pay with their card (if they haven’t already done so, e.g. via E-food and Wolt).

The POS payment machines will be interfaced with cash registers, which means that once the dispenser returns to the store, the cash register and, consequently, the tax office will be automatically updated.

Also, as of August 1, almost all taverns, restaurants, restaurants, outlets, breweries and those establishments that serve meals or table food will have to immediately install the new type of mechanisms (FIMAS or FTM or Restaurant ADHME) or, alternatively, contract with an Electronic Invoicing Service Provider. Along with these, they will also obtain the POS for the deliveries.

It should be recalled that it has been observed that there are mechanisms that do not record tables and orders, with orders being recorded in files on the computer rather than on the FEM. In this way, order slips are effectively issued which are either cancelled, without being recorded in the tax memory of the mechanism, or no final receipt is issued, and thus turnover is subsequently deleted.

In addition, there are more than a few times when auditors from ADC identify pirated software on computers connected to cash registers, in undeclared cash registers or even in businesses that have not issued a receipt for months or even years.

The new rules are also expected to put the brakes on POS “tricksters”. The mandatory interconnection of cash registers with POS will not allow anyone to be able to just cut the POS slip without getting a receipt from the cash register.

