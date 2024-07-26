auctions:-the-drama-of-“alcyonis”-and-the-intense-bidding-war

Once again the hotel “Alkyonis” in Oropos is scheduled to go under the electronic hammer. It is a hotel identified with the wider region as it opened its gates in the late 1960s and for decades it was a reference point.

The hotel is developed on an area of 4,051 sq.m. in front of Amphiarion Beach and is of a 2-star category. In its current state, it includes 86 rooms, with 158 beds, and consists of a basement, ground floor, three floors, and a roof, with a total area of 3,080.42 sq.m.

The basement, with an area of 359.22 sq.m., includes auxiliary rooms, linen storage rooms, etc. The ground floor, with the use of a reception area, breakfast room, toilets, and 8 single rooms, has a total area of 871.70 sq.m. and the three floors 616.50 sq.m. each, which accommodate 2 single rooms, 23 double rooms and 1 apartment each floor. It should be noted that in the past it was a C’ class hotel, but after renovation in 2004, it was upgraded to a 2-star hotel.

According to its assessment, it is in a good state of maintenance externally, but there is some wear and tear in some parts of the building. Furthermore, the rooms facing the coastal road have a sea view, while the surrounding area is landscaped with greenery and plantings.

