epsilon-pay:-a-new-digital-world-for-businesses

The electronic payments a business is required to make are numerous, ranging from issuing an employer’s stamp to paying insurance premiums. Now, an innovative electronic payment service is available to help professionals harness the power of a new digital world, namely Embedded Banking. This is the Epsilon Pay service, which offers efficient, integrated and easy management of receipts and their accounting, through the information systems of Epsilon NET Group, utilizing the payment solutions of Ethniki Bank.

Already, we can make our business payments in many ways, through Internet Banking, dedicated mobile apps, and other transaction channels. However, the new unique Bill Payments functionality allows us to make bill payments directly to our ERP trading system through National Bank’s Internet Banking.

This feature is offered through the Epsilon Pay platform, using National Bank’s Internet Banking for Business login codes.

If our business has PYLON Hybrid, Galaxy or Epsilon Smart software from EPSILON NET, we can now easily execute organization payments through the Epsilon Pay digital platform. This way, we automate our business payments securely, instantly reconciling our accounting records, and improve the time and cost of managing them. In addition, we can take advantage of the automation of collections using Epsilon Pay RF codes on invoices issued to our business customers, as well as the account management service for real-time information regarding our bank accounts.

What Epsilon Pay is

Epsilon Pay is the digital platform of the two Groups and offers the following functionalities:

– Bill Payments

– Epsilon Pay RF (Epsilon Pay RF)

– Information / Dashboard (Epsilon Pay BI)

– Account Management (Account Aggregator)

The added benefit of this new payment solution is that it offers automatic execution and reconciliation of accounting entries in every banking transaction, freeing up the hands of accountants, business executives and accounting firms and making it easier to make business decisions in managing payments and receivables.

With the analytical information and statistics we now have at our fingertips, we can make the right decisions about a significant portion of our expenses, increasing our efficiency and profitability.

How to get it

If we have PYLON Hybrid, Galaxy or Epsilon Smart software we can activate Epsilon Pay, directly from our system, in simple steps:

or alternatively express interest via https://epsilonpay.eu

2. We select the functionalities we want and complete the purchase

3. We select the functionality we wish to activate in the Accesses section and are taken to a page for registering with the National Bank with our codes to enter Internet Banking. Specifically, for the Automated Debit Collection functionality, we can find out the requirements for registration here.

And this is just the beginning for our business or accounting firm. A new world of possibilities, revealed to us by the technological innovation of the EPSILON NET Group, will soon be added to the quiver of tools available to the business clients of the National Bank of Greece with compatible software. Stay tuned.

