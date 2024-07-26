Greece is leading the way in plastic money transactions as Greeks use plastic money for 7 out of 10 transactions, according to European Central Bank statistics for the second half of 2023.

Payments by card in Greece amount to 73.3% of all payments and is the third highest percentage held by a Eurozone country in plastic money payments.

Lithuania and Portugal lead the way.

Also 22.5% are credit transfers for our country either by banknotes or electronic payment, 1.1% are direct debits and 1.8% are e-money accounts i.e. electronic wallets that can hold funds for purchases.

- Greeks are champions in the use of plastic money appeared first on ProtoThema English.