    Friday, July 26

    Greeks are champions in the use of plastic money

    Greek News 1 Min Read
    Greeks are champions in the use of plastic money

    Greece is leading the way in plastic money transactions as Greeks use plastic money for 7 out of 10 transactions, according to European Central Bank statistics for the second half of 2023.

    Payments by card in Greece amount to 73.3% of all payments and is the third highest percentage held by a Eurozone country in plastic money payments.

    Lithuania and Portugal lead the way.

    Also 22.5% are credit transfers for our country either by banknotes or electronic payment, 1.1% are direct debits and 1.8% are e-money accounts i.e. electronic wallets that can hold funds for purchases.

