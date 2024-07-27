these-are-the-two-cheapest-islands-in-the-cyclades-for-buying-a-house

Andros is currently the cheapest island in the Cyclades to buy a house, with Tinos following, considering that the lowest prices start from 2,000 to 2,500 euros per square meter.

On the other hand, we have the prestigious island of Mykonos, where property prices start at 5,500 euros per square metre and can go up to an average of 12,000 euros per square metre.

The data come from the well-known real estate services company, Engel & Völkers Greece, which, precisely because of the high interest in the Greek islands, is expanding its presence in the Cyclades with a new branch in Paros, in the area of Naoussa. Engel & Völkers has seen a significant increase in property sales in the region, highlighting the strong demand for luxury properties in the Cyclades islands. Indicatively, in Paros, prices currently start from 3,500 euros per square meter and reach 10,000 euros on average, without of course excluding much higher figures for luxury constructions with special architectural elements, even in Antiparos.

