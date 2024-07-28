costas-delaportas:-“the-greek-maritime-castle-is-in-danger-of-being-weakened-from-within”

Costas Delaportas is a second-generation ship owner. I met him a few days ago at the new offices of DryDel Shipping Inc. in Voula, a company that is among those leading the way in shipbuilding. I met a representative of the new generation of Greek shipping with plans and dreams not only for the company but also for the blue and white shipping industry. After the briefing about the company he gave me and without delay the interview began.

The first topics we discussed were the dry cargo shipping market, the green transition, and the plans he has for his company. But when I finished the transcript and looked at the text again, I decided that I had to start the presentation from the end, since Kostas Delaportas stated his concerns about the future of Greek-owned shipping due to the lack of Greek seafarers and executives in the offices.

