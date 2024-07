Closure of a well-known restaurant in Mykonos – No receipts 7.000 euros

A total of eleven receipts were missing, amounting to over 7,000 euros.

Inspectors from the AADE discovered the violation at the business in Agia Anna and proceeded with the necessary actions:

A fine and a two-day closure.

However, they encountered resistance from the owner.

Initially, he had his legal advisor argue that the restaurant could not be shut down because the same tax ID also operated a hotel. However, he neglected to mention that the hotel is a separate and distinct establishment.

Next, he tried to publicize the issue, claiming it would damage the reputation of the tourism industry.

When that failed, he attempted to show that customers had entered the restaurant just as it was about to be closed – at midday today – arguing that the closure should be postponed.

Ultimately, with the assistance of the police, the establishment was sealed by AADE inspectors, as required by law.

Furthermore, due to these specific violations, the business will be prioritized for further investigation regarding its declared income and VAT, as stipulated by the relevant decision.