His investment includes a new two-story residence with an underground parking garage, a swimming pool, and a decorative pool, designed by five well-known architectural firms. The construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.

El Chiaty already has significant investments in Mykonos, such as the “Anandes” hotel (formerly “Elysium”), a 22-million-euro investment, and the villa of Panos Marinopoulos in Fanari, for which he paid 10 million euros. Additionally, he has bought and renovated Lakis Gavalas’s villa in Ftelia.

Under his leadership, Travco Group manages 78 hotels in various countries, serving over 4,500,000 tourists annually and generating an annual revenue of 3.6 billion euros.

- Hamed El Chiaty is an Egyptian tourism magnate and the head of the Travco Group International appeared first on ProtoThema English.