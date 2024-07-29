Worse tourist season expected for this year half of the businessmen in Halkidiki – What a new survey shows

“Somewhat” to “not at all satisfied” with the progress of this year’s tourism season in Halkidiki, more than six out of ten entrepreneurs (65%) in the region say they are satisfied with this year’s season, while 52% expect it to be worse than last year (compared to 19% who expect it to be better and 29% who expect the same results as last year). In addition, almost seven in ten (68%) say they are having problems finding staff and a roughly equal proportion (69%) say the construction of the flyover in Thessaloniki is affecting travel to Halkidiki.

The above results are derived from the bi-monthly “Barometer of the Economy of Halkidiki”, compiled by the company “Interview” on behalf of the Halkidiki Chamber of Commerce. The survey was conducted during the months of June-July 2024, among a sample of 355 businesses-members of the Chamber.

Overall, the economic situation index for businesses in Halkidiki was 4.1 points, significantly higher than the corresponding period last year (2.1%), but having declined significantly compared to the immediately previous survey in April-May (5.8%). The percentage of entrepreneurs who characterize the situation of their business in terms of financial results as “moderate” was 46%, 19% considered it “satisfactory”, 18% “good” and 17% “bad”. Compared to the previous survey (April-May), the percentage of entrepreneurs who reported an increase in turnover (19% from 23%) was reduced, while 45% of respondents (compared to 49% in the previous survey) said that their turnover remained the same and 36% (compared to 28%) that it decreased.

More than eight in ten businesses (82% vs. 69% in the previous survey) say they will retain their existing staff in the coming month and 13% (vs. 30%) say they will be hiring, while the percentage of those disclosing they will be laying off staff is 5% (up from just 1% in the previous survey). Otherwise, the percentage of those who expect better results for their businesses in the next six months drops significantly, to 25% from 51% in the previous wave (April-May survey). The percentage of those expecting the same results is 49%, up from 41%, while 26% (up from 8%) expect performance to be worse.

- Worse tourist season expected for this year half of the businessmen in Halkidiki – What a new survey shows appeared first on ProtoThema English.