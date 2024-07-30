child-benefit-a21:-the-platform-for-submitting-new-applications-reopens

Applications for the OPEKA’s child allowance A21 reopen, with the platform opening next Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Reminded beneficiaries that to be granted the child allowance, the application must be final and approved. An application that has been temporarily stored is considered unsubmitted and will not be considered.

The bi-monthly installment, for May and June, will be paid on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the last business day of the month, along with the other benefits.

A21 child benefit: How to apply

As noted, beneficiaries of the child benefit can submit their application on the EDIKA platform, or via the OPEKA website using their personal Taxisnet passwords.

The eligible amount will be calculated based on the dependent children declared in the A21 application for the year 2024 and the total family income that the beneficiaries had in the tax year 2022.

After filing the current year’s Income Tax Return, the income for the 2023 tax year will be taken into account in calculating the eligible amount.

It is worth noting that, among the conditions that will be checked for the granting of the child benefit are: the attendance of dependent children in compulsory education – from pre-kindergarten to high school – as well as the adequacy of attendance.

In the A21 application form, the following must be entered in the relevant fields:

-the details of the school unit,

the class, and the registration number of the child attending compulsory education.

– the class and the registration number of the child attending compulsory education.

If all the details of the student are cross-checked, the application can proceed normally. If they are not cross-checked, a relevant flag appears and the applicant is asked to attach the necessary supporting document to the online application A21.

For the application to be completed, it must be finally submitted and approved. An application that has been temporarily stored is considered unsubmitted and will not be considered.

Recipients of the child benefit are:

Greek citizens,

Expatriate foreigners who have an expatriate card,

citizens of EU member states,

citizens of countries belonging to the European Economic Area (Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein) and Swiss citizens,

recognized refugees permanently residing in Greece, whose residence status is governed by the provisions of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, as amended by the 1967 New York Protocol relating to the Status of Refugees,

stateless persons whose status of residence in Greece is governed by the provisions of the 1954 Convention relating to the Status of Stateless Persons,

beneficiaries of humanitarian status, and citizens of other states.

Child allowance A21: The dates of payment of installments

The dates for the payment of the child benefit payments are as follows.

Payment of the first installment to beneficiaries was made on 29 March.

The payment of the second installment to beneficiaries took place on 31 May 2024, the last working day of the month, together with the other OPEKA benefits.

The third installment will be paid on Wednesday, July 31.

The fourth installment of the A21 Child Benefit will be paid on Monday 30 September.

The fifth installment will be credited to beneficiaries’ accounts on Friday 29 November 2024.

The sixth installment will traditionally be paid before Christmas, namely between 20 and 23 December.

