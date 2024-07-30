From TERNA Energy – TITAN the only binding offer in the PPP for waste of Central Macedonia

The GEK TERNA group is emerging as a dominant force in the Central Macedonia region with a total treatment of more than 450,000 tonnes of solid waste per year, securing the largest environmental project to be built under SAP.

Yesterday, after many postponements, delays and appeals, the TERNA Energy-TITAN consortium submitted the only binding bid in the tender for the construction of the municipal waste treatment plant in the western sector of Central Macedonia, worth a total of more than €202 million. As expected, the other participants in the tender process, namely Metlen-Mesogeios, Intrakat, Elektor – Aktor Concessions, ABAX-Thalis, abstained from the PPP.

According to information, the financial bid of Terna Energy and TITAN is expected to be opened in a week while the project is not expected to start before mid-2025.

