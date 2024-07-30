On Friday, August 2, a total of 39,606,000.81 euros will be credited to 77,516 construction workers for the August licensing fee.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the payment will be made exclusively through banks, by crediting the bank accounts of the insured.

Construction workers, who have not registered bank account details, can register them exclusively online, either on the e-EFKA website www.efka.gov.gr (option->Electronic Services->Employees ->Personal Data), or through corresponding options on the single digital portal of the public administration www.gov.gr.

.

.

- Licence fee for August 2024: When is it paid – The announcement of EFKA appeared first on ProtoThema English.