Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe
    Tuesday, July 30

    Licence fee for August 2024: When is it paid – The announcement of EFKA

    Greek News 1 Min Read
    licence-fee-for-august-2024:-when-is-it-paid-–-the-announcement-of-efka
    Licence fee for August 2024: When is it paid – The announcement of EFKA

    On Friday, August 2, a total of 39,606,000.81 euros will be credited to 77,516 construction workers for the August licensing fee.

    According to an announcement by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the payment will be made exclusively through banks, by crediting the bank accounts of the insured.

    Construction workers, who have not registered bank account details, can register them exclusively online, either on the e-EFKA website www.efka.gov.gr (option->Electronic Services->Employees ->Personal Data), or through corresponding options on the single digital portal of the public administration www.gov.gr.
    .

    .

    - Licence fee for August 2024: When is it paid – The announcement of EFKA appeared first on ProtoThema English.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    News

    Company

    Services