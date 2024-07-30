A new wind farm, with an installed capacity of 140 MW, at the Deleni site in Vaslui province in eastern Romania, is being added to the organic growth of the PPC Group’s renewable energy portfolio.

The new wind farm, which has been put into the construction phase by PEC Renewables, consists of 23 GE Vernova wind turbines, rated at 6.1 MW each, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Given the rich wind potential of eastern Romania, the estimated annual production of the park is estimated at 370 GWh, capable of meeting the needs of around 62,000 households. Once operational, the new plant is expected to prevent CO2 emissions of 215,000 tonnes annually.

PPC Renewables already manages a portfolio of existing projects in Romania with a total capacity of more than 700 MW. Upon completion of the new project, the total installed capacity of PPC Renewables in the country will reach approximately 850 MW. The PPC Group is dynamically participating in Romania’s energy transformation, contributing to the increase in the installed capacity of renewable energy projects. By the end of 2026, PPC Group’s RES in the country will exceed 2 GW, through the implementation of a significant investment program, making PPC Group the leader in the Romanian RES market.

PPC Group, is an energy leader in South-Eastern Europe. It has already established an existing portfolio of RES projects with a total installed capacity of 4.7 GW in Greece and Romania, and has a total RES development portfolio of 20 GW by 2030.

PPC Renewables is a wholly owned subsidiary of PPC and invests in the power of nature through renewable energy production and energy storage. In addition to its large-scale photovoltaic and wind projects, the company is innovating in the SE European market through projects covering the full range of renewable energy sources (wind, solar, water, geothermal and biomass).

PPC Renewables: Starts construction of new 140 MW wind farm in eastern Romania