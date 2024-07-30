short-term-leases:-double-digit-growth-rates-in-greece-show-data-from-airbnb,-booking,-expedia,-tripadvisor

With double-digit growth rates following the upward rhythms recorded in the rest of Europe, short-term rentals in our country are “running” this year, according to the most… official bull, that of the major market players, Airbnb, Booking, Expedia Group and TripAdvisor.

According to official data provided to the Commission and Eurostat by the four major well-known platforms, during the first quarter of 2024, a total of 123.7 million overnight stays in short-term rental accommodation were recorded in EU markets, an increase of 28.3% compared to the same period in 2023. Especially for our country, official data from the four platforms point to an annual increase above the European average, at +31.5% for the first quarter of 2024 with a total of 2.445 million overnight stays, setting the tone for the rest of the season.

The four platforms provide the information based on the bookings they receive following the agreement already in place since 2020 with the Commission. “The data for the first quarter of 2024 received from the platforms show high growth rates,” it commented, with Greece included, in eighth place among the most popular European markets, with France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Poland and Portugal ahead.

