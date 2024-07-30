the-lamborghini-of-the-seas:-half-a-billion-euro-catamaran-in-the-hands-of-cypriots

The Forex Maestro

The curvaceous lines, the innovative design, and primarily the glass elements dominating as a “statement” of absolute transparency naturally reflect the vision of its owner, Tasos Papanastasiou. This self-made Cypriot entrepreneur, unlike his impressive yacht, follows a notably discreet path. As he has stated in the past, “‘This is it’ was not conceived as a concept to be studied but as a yacht that needed to be built. Thus, the design of the yacht had to be feasible, even if it was entirely new in terms of content and style.”

In 2009, Tasos Papanastasiou, along with Konstantinos Kleanthous and Ilias Mavromatis, started the company XM, based in Cyprus. It has evolved into one of the largest Forex financial platforms, with over 10 million clients in more than 190 countries.

Today, XM employs over 900 professionals with extensive experience in the financial sector, offering support in 30 languages. All these factors place it among the international leaders in this unique market where the world’s currencies are traded.

Despite the high level of risk that generally characterizes these transactions, XM has reportedly managed to execute over 8.5 billion orders in its journey so far. Its team has visited over 120 cities worldwide to meet with clients and partners, and it has won dozens of awards, including that of “Outstanding Global Forex Broker.”

It is no coincidence that “This is it,” worth 490 million euros, features the combined use of noble metals like gold, platinum, copper, and titanium, adding touches of luxury, along with the tranquility of natural wood tones and leather finishes.

In any case, XM, which is constantly expanding, records a success story with the “tangible proof” being Tasos Papanastasiou himself and his immense financial capacity. Such that he can “build” a yacht worth half a billion euros. Objectively, one could say that this also serves as the best indirect “advertisement” for his company.

Of course, in this whole scenario, there is also the business factor, given that “This is it” has been available for charter since April this year, with Greece as its base and prices matching the luxury and innovation it exudes at every level.

Thus, those who have the means to embark on a private cruise like… royalty, with the world’s largest motor catamaran, will need to pay, either for summer (May – September) or winter (October – April), from 450,000 euros in the low season to 490,000 euros in the high season, for a week, plus the other expenses that such cases entail.

Specialized Mega Yacht charter websites recommend it for cruises in the Mediterranean (Greece, Croatia, France, Italy, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Turkey) with “hot spots” iconic destinations such as the Amalfi Coast, Corsica, the French Riviera, Ibiza, Mykonos, Sardinia, the Balearic Islands, and more.