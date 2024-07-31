adse:-100,000-small-boats-have-to-pay-an-annual-tax-of-100-to-200-euros

About 100,000 owners of small and medium-sized recreational yachts have to pay a second-class boat tax of 100 to 200 euros, according to the provisions of Article 12 of Law No. 27/1975.

In order to certify and pay the tax, each boat owner must have submitted a second-class boat tax return in a special electronic application of TAXISnet.

Once the tax has been assessed, it must be paid in two instalments, either in one lump sum by the end of September.

The submission of these declarations should have been made by the liable owners by 26/07/24, according to article 17 of the law. 27/1975, as amended in March last year by Article 46 of Law 27/1975. 5036/2023.

However, given that many of the boat owners were not aware of this obligation, and missed the deadline by decision of the governor of AADE G. Pitsilis and the Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Chr. The deadline for these declarations was extended until 26 September.

