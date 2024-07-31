elfico:-in-autumn-for-the-4th-time-the-plant-in-schimatari-will-be-put-under-the-hammer

For the fourth time in less than a year, the large industrial property of ELFICO in Schimatari is being put up for auction.

The first hammer for the once-mighty company owned by the Koukoulias and Urailides families hit on November 15, 2023 but was… bare in the absence of bidders. The second, a week later, on 22 November 2023, was suspended due to the abstention of notaries. The third rang on June 28, but again to no avail.

Thus, the industrial property is scheduled to go up for auction again, on October 4, 2024, with doValue acting as auctioneer and with the first bid price remaining at €2,369,000.

What will go under the hammer?

The auction concerns a textile processing plant at the location “Paliambela”, at the 62nd km of the Athens – Lamia highway, on the Municipal Community of Schimatari, in the Municipality of Tanagra, Boeotia.

The plant is located on an area of total surface of 38.643,64 sq.m., which comes from the merger of 17 adjacent parcels. The infrastructure includes a main building block of industrial halls and office space, storage sheds and biological purification. The land is fenced in sections, except a 2,419 sq m section, which is independently accessible and used as an open-air parking area for heavy vehicles.

