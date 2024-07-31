ELSTAT: Unemployment fell to 9.6% in June this year

The seasonal unemployment in the country fell to 9.6% in June this year, down from an upwardly revised 11.4% in June 2023 and a downwardly revised 10.3% in May 2024. Unemployed persons totaled 456,663, down 85,865 from June 2023 (15.8%) and down 30,629 from May 2024 (6.3%).

For women the unemployment rate rose to 12.2% from 14.4% in June 2023 and for men to 7.5% from 9%.

By major age groups, in the 15- 24 age group the unemployment rate rose to 22.5% from 24.5% in June last year and in the 25- 74 age group to 8.9% from 10.6%.

Also according to the labour force survey of ELSTAT, the number of employed persons reached 4,293,899, an increase of 79,229 people compared to June 2023 (1.9%) and 41,192 people compared to May 2024 (1%).

While, persons under 75 years of age who are not included in the labor force, or “persons outside the labor force” (those not working or looking for work), totaled 3,027,673 persons, a decrease of 16,999 persons compared to June 2023 (0.6%) and 12,838 persons compared to May 2024 (0.4%).

