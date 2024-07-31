Close Menu
    Greeks have placed 163 orders for shipbuilding in 2024

    Greek shipowners in 2024 in the shipbuilding order sector. In total, they have placed 163 orders with most of them or 88 being for tankers 53.9%.

    These include 22 MR2, 19 Suezmax and 17 Aframax/LR2.

    They also placed 31 orders for LNG carriers rate 19%. They have placed 27 orders for dry cargo carrier shipbuilding, 16.5% percentage of which 18 are for the Kamsarmax segment.

    Finally they have placed 17 orders for building container ships shipbuilding rate 10.4% of which 15 are for Neo-Panamax.

    The figures are derived from the analysis of the shipbroker Xclusiv Shipbrokers.

    The figures are derived from the analysis of the shipbroker Xclusiv Shipbrokers.

