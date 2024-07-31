greeks-have-placed-163-orders-for-shipbuilding-in-2024

Greek shipowners in 2024 in the shipbuilding order sector. In total, they have placed 163 orders with most of them or 88 being for tankers 53.9%.

These include 22 MR2, 19 Suezmax and 17 Aframax/LR2.

They also placed 31 orders for LNG carriers rate 19%. They have placed 27 orders for dry cargo carrier shipbuilding, 16.5% percentage of which 18 are for the Kamsarmax segment.

Finally they have placed 17 orders for building container ships shipbuilding rate 10.4% of which 15 are for Neo-Panamax.

The figures are derived from the analysis of the shipbroker Xclusiv Shipbrokers.

