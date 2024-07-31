mandatory-card-payment-signage-for-taxis

Taxis are now required to display specific signage informing customers of the obligation to accept card payments.

This is stipulated by a decision from the Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance, Christos Dimas, following a proposal from the Governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis.

According to the decision, the special sticker will be placed on the rear right door window of the vehicle and will state in Greek and English the following:

The driver is required to:

Issue a receipt at the end of the trip.

Accept card payment.

The customer is NOT required to:

Pay in cash.

Pay before receiving the legal receipt.

The production of the sticker is handled by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) and funded from its budget. The stickers are distributed to the Panhellenic Taxi Federation, which ensures the implementation of this decision.

Taxis are required to affix the sticker to the vehicle within three weeks of receiving it from the Panhellenic Taxi Federation. Failure to display the signage will result in a fine of 1,000 euros.

