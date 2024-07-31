The iron ore market is operating in a complex landscape, with important factors prevailing, such as weakening Chinese demand growth and changing supply dynamics affecting prices.

“The increasing dominance of rail transport from Mongolia, coupled with rising Russian imports, is reshaping trade flows and putting downward pressure on ocean freight rates. The Capesize segment, traditionally dependent on long-haul Australian cargoes, is particularly vulnerable to these changes,” say analysts at Xclusiv Shipbrokers:

“In addition, the complex interaction between different grades of iron ore, influenced by factors such as silica content and cost efficiency, adds complexity to the market. As steel mills optimise their raw material mix, demand for certain grades is likely to fluctuate, affecting pricing and trading standards. While short-term factors may offer some respite, the long-term outlook remains cloudy due to weakening demand fundamentals and evolving supply dynamics.”

In addition to iron trade, the burgeoning coal trade between China, Mongolia and Russia is poised to reshape the dry bulk shipping landscape.

- Vulnerability of cargo ships to constant changes in global trade appeared first on ProtoThema English.