bill-for-the-reopening-of-the-skaramagas-shipyards

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance has introduced a bill titled “Restructuring of the Greek Holding Company” to set in motion the reopening of the Skaramagas Shipyards.

Specifically, it provides for:

– Investment incentives through the fast-track licensing provisions of Article 9 of Law 4864/2021, overriding any other regulations.

– Issuance of any required permits or approvals for the execution of projects, installation, or operation of the investment, with all necessary permits and approvals being issued with absolute priority.

– Granting the right of exclusive use over the coastal zone as per Decision No. 16301/30.9.1994 of the Prefect of West Attica (D’ 1147), in front of the Skaramagas Shipyards’ facilities, as well as the necessary maritime space.

