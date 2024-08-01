Close Menu
    The 120 Most Important Architectural and Interior Design Offices in Greece

    Over the past decade, rapid development and outward expansion have shaped a mature and intriguing architectural scene in Greece. Greek architectural and interior design offices now possess substantial experience in design, philosophy, and entrepreneurship. Design Ambassador and Archisearch.gr, independent experts for the European Mies Van der Rohe Awards since 2013, have been dedicated to highlighting the best practices in architecture and the built environment.

    Through institutions such as the ESΩ Conference, actions to empower and network young architects, and the first free interdisciplinary conferences within major exhibitions, Design Ambassador and Archisearch.gr actively contribute to promoting Greek architecture. Thus, they have created a list of the 120 best architectural and interior design offices as a tribute to the creativity and excellence that characterize the field in Greece.

    Selection Criteria:

    1. Design Innovation:
    • Creativity and originality in architectural design.
    • Innovative use of materials and construction techniques.

    Sustainability:

      • Application of environmentally friendly and sustainable architectural practices.
      • Use of sustainable materials and renewable energy sources.

      Aesthetic Quality:

        • Appearance and harmony with the environment.
        • Artistic and design excellence.

        Functionality:

          • Practicality and efficiency of architectural designs.
          • User-friendliness and adaptability of spaces.

          Impact on Communities:

            • Positive social impact on local communities.
            • Contribution to urban regeneration and public spaces.

            Modern Technology:

              • Integration of advanced technologies in design and construction.
              • Smart building solutions and innovations.

              Cultural Significance:

                • Reflection and incorporation of Greek culture and heritage in designs.
                • Projects with cultural and historical impact.

                Client and User Reviews:

                  • Satisfaction and positive reviews from clients and end-users.
                  • Assessment of how well the architectural designs meet user needs.

                  Awards and Recognitions:

                    • Previous distinctions and recognitions from esteemed bodies in the field of architecture.
                    • Representation in international competitions and exhibitions.

                    Contribution to Architectural Dialogue:

                    • Participation in the architectural community and public discourse.
                    • Involvement in conferences, seminars, and publications.

                    Longevity and Consistency:

                    • Proven track record in delivering high-quality projects over time.
                    • Consistency in maintaining excellence in design and construction.

                    Economic Viability:

                    • Economic efficiency and impact of projects.
                    • Ability to deliver projects within financial constraints without compromising quality.

                      Using these criteria, ARCHISEARCH.gr has created a comprehensive and balanced assessment to highlight the best architectural practices in Greece, reflecting both local significance and global standards.

                      Below are photos of some exemplary projects and the list of the 120 offices in alphabetical order:

                      1. 314 Architects
                      2. Agiostratitis Associates
                      3. AKA Apostolou Colakis Architects
                      4. A&M Architects
                      5. AMK
                      6. Archiplus
                      7. Atelier 66
                      8. A2 Architects
                      9. A31 Architects
                      10. Aeter Architects
                      11. ALD
                      12. Alos
                      13. AMK
                      14. Anaktae
                      15. Architect Scripta
                      16. Area
                      17. Armeftis and Partners
                      18. ARP
                      19. Aspa Design
                      20. A-Team
                      21. AVW
                      22. Audo Architects
                      23. Barespace
                      24. Batzios Georges Architects
                      25. Betaplan
                      26. Biris – Tsiraki
                      27. Block722
                      28. Bobotis and Bobotis
                      29. Buerger – Katsota
                      30. Creative Architects
                      31. Chadios Architects
                      32. Chrysokona Mavrou
                      33. Dallas Aristides Architects
                      34. Deca Architects
                      35. Deda Architects
                      36. Deplot Architects
                      37. Diarchon
                      38. Minos Digenis
                      39. Divercity Architects
                      40. Division Architects
                      41. Dne Architects
                      42. Doxiadis Plus
                      43. Dragonas Studio
                      44. Elastic Architects
                      45. En Route Architects
                      46. Etsi Architects
                      47. Flux Office
                      48. Form Related
                      49. Gagos Costas
                      50. Gonzalez Malama Architects
                      51. ΗΗΗ
                      52. Hiboux
                      53. IF Untitled
                      54. ID Laboratorium
                      55. ISV Architects
                      56. Issaias – Papaioannou
                      57. Κapsimalis Architects
                      58. K-Studio
                      59. Kaaf Architects
                      60. Kardami Maria
                      61. Kizi Architects
                      62. Klab
                      63. Kkmk Architects
                      64. Kois Architects
                      65. Kordas Architects
                      66. Kourkoulas Kokkinou
                      67. Lot Office for Architecture
                      68. Makridis Associates
                      69. Mastrominas Architects
                      70. Minas Kosmidis Architects
                      71. Micromega
                      72. MKV Design
                      73. MOLD Architects
                      74. Molindris Architects
                      75. Morfo Papanikolaou
                      76. Moustroufis Architects
                      77. Mplusm
                      78. Mykonos Architects
                      79. Myrto Kiourti
                      80. Neiheiser Argyros
                      81. Not a Number Architects
                      82. Omniview
                      83. OOAK Architects
                      84. P4 Architecture
                      85. Papalambropoulos-Syropoulou
                      86. Parthenios Architects
                      87. Petras Architecture
                      88. Pieris Architects
                      89. Pila Studio
                      90. Plaini Karahalios Architects
                      91. Point Supreme
                      92. Potiropoulos + Partners
                      93. Post Spectacular Office
                      94. RC Tech
                      95. Rena Sakellaridou
                      96. React Architects
                      97. Samaras Alexandros
                      98. Scape Architecture
                      99. Schema
                      100. Schema 4
                      101. Sinas Architects
                      102. Sissy Raptopoulou
                      103. Sotovikis Dionysis
                      104. Square One
                      105. Stones and Walls
                      106. Studio BonarchI
                      107. Studio Materiality
                      108. Stylianidis Vangelis Architects
                      109. Taka+Partners
                      110. Tense Architecture Network
                      111. Tombazis Architects
                      112. TPA Architects Thymios Papagiannis
                      113. Tsolakis Architects
                      114. Tsolka Architects
                      115. Urban Soul Project
                      116. Valsamakis Nikos
                      117. Vikelas Architects
                      118. Vois Architects
                      119. Yap Architects
                      120. Zege Architects

