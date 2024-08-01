the-120-most-important-architectural-and-interior-design-offices-in-greece

Over the past decade, rapid development and outward expansion have shaped a mature and intriguing architectural scene in Greece. Greek architectural and interior design offices now possess substantial experience in design, philosophy, and entrepreneurship. Design Ambassador and Archisearch.gr, independent experts for the European Mies Van der Rohe Awards since 2013, have been dedicated to highlighting the best practices in architecture and the built environment.

Through institutions such as the ESΩ Conference, actions to empower and network young architects, and the first free interdisciplinary conferences within major exhibitions, Design Ambassador and Archisearch.gr actively contribute to promoting Greek architecture. Thus, they have created a list of the 120 best architectural and interior design offices as a tribute to the creativity and excellence that characterize the field in Greece.

Selection Criteria:

Design Innovation:

Creativity and originality in architectural design.

Innovative use of materials and construction techniques.

Sustainability:

Application of environmentally friendly and sustainable architectural practices.

Use of sustainable materials and renewable energy sources.

Aesthetic Quality:

Appearance and harmony with the environment.

Artistic and design excellence.

Functionality:

Practicality and efficiency of architectural designs.

User-friendliness and adaptability of spaces.

Impact on Communities:

Positive social impact on local communities.

Contribution to urban regeneration and public spaces.

Modern Technology:

Integration of advanced technologies in design and construction.

Smart building solutions and innovations.

Cultural Significance:

Reflection and incorporation of Greek culture and heritage in designs.

Projects with cultural and historical impact.

Client and User Reviews:

Satisfaction and positive reviews from clients and end-users.

Assessment of how well the architectural designs meet user needs.

Awards and Recognitions:

Previous distinctions and recognitions from esteemed bodies in the field of architecture.

Representation in international competitions and exhibitions.

Contribution to Architectural Dialogue:

Participation in the architectural community and public discourse.

Involvement in conferences, seminars, and publications.

Longevity and Consistency:

Proven track record in delivering high-quality projects over time.

Consistency in maintaining excellence in design and construction.

Economic Viability:

Economic efficiency and impact of projects.

Ability to deliver projects within financial constraints without compromising quality.

Using these criteria, ARCHISEARCH.gr has created a comprehensive and balanced assessment to highlight the best architectural practices in Greece, reflecting both local significance and global standards.

Below are photos of some exemplary projects and the list of the 120 offices in alphabetical order:

The 120 Most Important Architectural and Interior Design Offices in Greece

314 Architects Agiostratitis Associates AKA Apostolou Colakis Architects A&M Architects AMK Archiplus Atelier 66 A2 Architects A31 Architects Aeter Architects ALD Alos AMK Anaktae Architect Scripta Area Armeftis and Partners ARP Aspa Design A-Team AVW Audo Architects Barespace Batzios Georges Architects Betaplan Biris – Tsiraki Block722 Bobotis and Bobotis Buerger – Katsota Creative Architects Chadios Architects Chrysokona Mavrou Dallas Aristides Architects Deca Architects Deda Architects Deplot Architects Diarchon Minos Digenis Divercity Architects Division Architects Dne Architects Doxiadis Plus Dragonas Studio Elastic Architects En Route Architects Etsi Architects Flux Office Form Related Gagos Costas Gonzalez Malama Architects ΗΗΗ Hiboux IF Untitled ID Laboratorium ISV Architects Issaias – Papaioannou Κapsimalis Architects K-Studio Kaaf Architects Kardami Maria Kizi Architects Klab Kkmk Architects Kois Architects Kordas Architects Kourkoulas Kokkinou Lot Office for Architecture Makridis Associates Mastrominas Architects Minas Kosmidis Architects Micromega MKV Design MOLD Architects Molindris Architects Morfo Papanikolaou Moustroufis Architects Mplusm Mykonos Architects Myrto Kiourti Neiheiser Argyros Not a Number Architects Omniview OOAK Architects P4 Architecture Papalambropoulos-Syropoulou Parthenios Architects Petras Architecture Pieris Architects Pila Studio Plaini Karahalios Architects Point Supreme Potiropoulos + Partners Post Spectacular Office RC Tech Rena Sakellaridou React Architects Samaras Alexandros Scape Architecture Schema Schema 4 Sinas Architects Sissy Raptopoulou Sotovikis Dionysis Square One Stones and Walls Studio BonarchI Studio Materiality Stylianidis Vangelis Architects Taka+Partners Tense Architecture Network Tombazis Architects TPA Architects Thymios Papagiannis Tsolakis Architects Tsolka Architects Urban Soul Project Valsamakis Nikos Vikelas Architects Vois Architects Yap Architects Zege Architects

- The 120 Most Important Architectural and Interior Design Offices in Greece appeared first on ProtoThema English.