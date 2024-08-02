Last chance for personal tax returns – Deadline at midnight

Today, Friday 2/8 is the last chance for taxpayers to file a tax return or correct errors on one they have already sent in. With the extension in the deadline for filing tax returns, the time for filing amended returns has also been extended.

Through the AADE platform, those who have identified errors in the tax return can submit a corrective, supplementary tax return, including, if required, form E2 or form E3, which accompany form E1.

Once the taxpayer chooses to submit an amending return, the data completed in the original return (Form E1) and Forms E2 and E3 are automatically transferred to the new return to be submitted. This means that the taxpayer does not have to complete his/her return from scratch, but only needs to amend the parts of the return he/she originally submitted where he/she has identified errors or omissions.

For example:

The new declaration that results, after the additions, subtractions or corrections of data, will replace the original declaration. A new settlement will be made and a new statement will be issued.

If the amended return is submitted by August 2, then the taxpayer avoids a fine of 100, 250 or 500 euros.

It should be noted that no fines are imposed in any case of late submission of an amended individual income tax return, where the additional amount of tax payable compared to the original return is up to 100 euros.

After the extension of the deadline for submission of tax returns, taxpayers – individuals with a debit note have the possibility to pay the tax:

In one lump sum with a 3% discount until August 2, 2024; or

In 8 monthly installments with the first to be paid by August 2, 2024 and the second by August 30, 2024.

As far as legal entities are concerned, the deadline for payment of the first instalment of income tax is August 9, 2024, the same date as the deadline for filing tax returns.

