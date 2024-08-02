Conference with the participation of the Ministers of Tourism, Olga Kefalogiannis, Shipping, Christos Stylianidis, State, Aki Skertsos, and the CEO of the Greek National Development Fund, Dmitris Politis, was held yesterday at the Presidency of the Government, on the subject of the more effective and more rational management of Greece’s cruise ports.

The meeting confirmed the positive course of tourist flows during this season, as well as the need to seek sustainable solutions and responses to the pressures exerted by the concentration of tourist flows in specific popular destinations of our country, for the benefit of both local communities and our tourism product in general.

Ministers agreed that especially in the area of cruise, which has been growing steadily in recent years, it is necessary to examine the political charges at cruise ports – which are currently at very low levels, alternative management models for ports, as well as digital fleet management tools that will contribute to a more rational and efficient management of the growing demand, always to the benefit of local communities.

Specific measures to address these challenges will be announced in the near future.

- Measures for the “decompression” of cruise ports are being considered by the government appeared first on ProtoThema English.