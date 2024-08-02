When do the summer sales end – Offers from the stores continue

The summer sales, which have started on July 8, will last until the end of August, allowing consumers to shop and take advantage of the offers.

The summer sales will run through Saturday, August 31. Merchants are trying to attract as many consumers as possible amid high temperatures and summer holidays with significant price discounts.

What to look out for in the summer sales

As with any sale period, consumers should be especially careful during the 2024 summer sales in order to take maximum advantage of the offers. Here are some tips for consumers to avoid … mishaps in the Summer Sale 2024:

If a discounted price is offered on more than 60% of the total items sold, a demonstration of the discount percentage offered is required. The discount percentage must be displayed in the storefront and in any other commercial communication.

In case there are different discount rates per product categories, the range of the provided rate (“from …% to …%”) should be indicated. Otherwise, it should be indicated that the discounts are for selected items with reference to the respective rate.

The way in which the reduced price is calculated and presented must be truthful and not inaccurate. Shopkeepers should, in the event of an audit, be able to prove that the old selling price shown on the sign is the correct one.

Consumers should ask for a receipt. In addition to reasons of fiscal honesty, in case of purchase of a defective product, the receipt is necessary to refund the money to consumers.

Furthermore, the earlier price means the lowest price applied by the trader during the 30-day period prior to the application of the price reduction. Thus, special care must be exercised in complying with the discount and reduced price provisions, as the penalties are severe.

It is clarified that in accordance with Article 21 of Law no. 4177/2013, those who violate the law are subject to a fine equal to 1% of the annual turnover and in any case not less than 10,000 euros. In the aggravating case where the discounts are proven to be inaccurate or misleading, a fine equal to 2% of the annual turnover and in any case not less than 20,000 euros is imposed.

