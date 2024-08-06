The call for applications for funding research projects under Intervention I “Research and Development by Enterprises” of the Strategic Priority Action “Research – Innovate” of the Competitiveness Program, which is co-funded by the European EU Regional Development Fund under the NSRF 2021-2027, has been closed.

Four hundred and twenty seven (427) proposals were submitted with a public expenditure of 178.562.156,35€ and a budget of 237.367.328,14€. The evaluation process will start in the near future.

Detailed information on the proposals submitted by priority area is given below.





Specifically, one hundred and eighty-three (183) Funding Applications are for collaborative projects by groups of businesses. The remaining two hundred and forty-four (244) Funding Applications were submitted by individual SMEs.

A total of five hundred and sixty-five (565) different businesses submitted.

The main objective of Intervention I “Research and Development by Enterprises” is to create new research and scientific/technical staff positions by supporting research, promoting innovation and enhancing networking among enterprises.

The submissions of proposals in the Action “Research-Innovation” are made in parts and after the completion of the submission of proposals in Intervention I, the submissions in the other interventions continue according to the announced timetable.

The schedule will be completed in accordance with the announced timetable.

The “I Research-Innovate” Action has a total budget of 300 million euros and aims to strengthen research through the interconnection between enterprises or enterprises and research institutions, in order to develop innovative products that will help the extroversion of enterprises and enhance the competitiveness of the Greek economy.

- Ministry of Development: 427 proposals with a budget of €237.3 million in the “Research-Innovation” program appeared first on ProtoThema English.