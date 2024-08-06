Passenger traffic at Athens airport, “Eleftherios Venizelos”, took off in July this year.

Specifically, according to Athens International Airport’s statistics, passenger traffic at Athens International Airport during July 2024 reached 3.61 million, up 9.3% compared to July 2023 levels. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded last year’s figures by 5.9% and 10.8% respectively.

Overall, in the first seven months of the year, the airport’s traffic reached 17.62 million passengers, an increase of 14.6%. Passenger traffic, both domestic and international, showed an increase of 8.0% and 17.6% respectively.

Flights

The number of flights at Athens International Airport during the first seven months of 2024 amounted to 150,344, an increase of 12.4% compared to the same period in 2023. Both domestic and international flights increased by 5.5% and 17.8% respectively, compared to 2023.

- Passenger traffic at “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport soars in July – Increased by 9.3% from last year appeared first on ProtoThema English.