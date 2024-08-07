AADE – myPROPERTY: Expanding Digital E9 Declarations for Real Estate Transfer, Gifts, Parental Provision and Inheritance

Starting tomorrow, Thursday (8/8), the capability to automatically create and submit real estate data declarations (E9) will be extended to more cases of gift tax declarations and parental provision of real estate, submitted through the myPROPERTY application. This follows the decision by the Governor of the Independent Public Revenue Authority, George Pitsilis (A.1130/2024).

Previously, this functionality was only applicable to cases involving the donation or parental provision of 100% full ownership of a property from a donor/parent to a donee/child. It now also includes cases of:

Full or partial ownership or usufruct of property

At a rate of 100% or less

From a donor/parent to one or more recipients/children

The declaration of real estate data (E9) is automatically created and submitted for notarial documents posted in the digital application myPROPERTY, available on the digital portal myAADE (myaade.gov.gr) under Applications > Popular Applications > myPROPERTY. This applies to gift tax and parental provision declarations submitted since 2/1/2024.

Citizens will receive a relevant notification via email and can find the E9 statement on the digital portal myAADE (myaade.gov.gr) under Applications > Popular Applications > E9/ENFIA Statement > Login to the Application > Year 2025.

The expansion of this digital application simplifies the process for taxpayers, eliminating the need for them to complete and submit these returns themselves, and ensuring the timely fulfillment of their tax obligations.

appeared first on ProtoThema English.