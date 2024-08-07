State Property Fund: 6 investment schemes in the next phase for the development of Lavrio Port

The Board of Directors of TAIPED has proceeded with the pre-selection of the investment schemes that meet the criteria for participation in the second phase (submission of binding offers) of the tender for the development of the Lavrio Port Authority S.A., through the sale of a majority stake in the share capital of the Authority.

In particular, the pre-selected investment schemes are the following (in alphabetical order):

– GEK TERNA S.A.

– INTERKAT S.A.

– JET PLAN SHIPPING CO LTD – AKTOR PARCHORESIS S.A.

– GPH CRUISE PORT FINANCE LTD – PROMARINE S.A. Consortium

– Joint venture OLYMPIC MARINE S.A. – MSC CRUISES S.A.

– ISRAEL SHIPYARDS INDUSTRIES LTD

The pre-selected investment schemes, after signing the relevant Confidentiality Agreements, will receive the documents of the second phase of the tender and will have access to the Virtual Data Room, where data and other information on the asset will be posted.

The company “Lavrio Port Authority S.A.” (OLL S.A.) has the exclusive right to use and exploit the land, buildings and facilities of the Port of Lavrio, through a Concession Agreement concluded with the Greek State with a term of 60 years from the date of its entry into force (valid until the year 2062).

The port of Lavrion is the third largest port in Attica and, due to its proximity to popular tourist destinations, Eleftherios Venizelos Airport and the ports of Piraeus and Rafina, it is particularly suitable for tourism development, with activities such as cruising and docking of pleasure boats.

ProtoThema English.