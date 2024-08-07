xiradakis:-greek-shipping-has-become-an-oligopolistic-market

Greek shipping has now become an oligopolistic market, which is essentially controlled mainly by only 2 companies. The Attica group and the Seajets group are owned by Mr Marios Iliopoulos. The Grimaldi group also has a strong presence in Greece, through its subsidiary Minoan Lines, both on the Adriatic and on the Piraeus-Crete line. The group’s presence is now taking on significant dimensions, from its investments through the acquisition of the two ports of Igoumenitsa and Heraklion, which brings it one step further along the path of green development.

The analysts of the financial consulting firm XRTC, led by banker Georgios Xiradakis, make this point:

“And while it is understandable that an oligopolistic market offers increasing returns to scale for businesses, we cannot overlook that abusive practices can be implemented against consumers. This has been demonstrated in other types of markets such as the retail food market where basic characteristic problems are seen every day.”

