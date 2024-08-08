how-crete-got-its-first-intercontinental

VITAEL, under the leadership of Mr. Vassilis Vlaseros, has significantly strengthened its presence in the hotel industry, with the most recent example being the completion of Crete’s first InterContinental-branded hotel in June.

The “InterContinental Crete” in Agios Nikolaos, owned by Hines and Henderson Park, transformed an existing hotel into a 5-star luxury establishment over 13 months. The “InterContinental Crete” spans 10 levels, covering an area of 15,000 square meters, and features 199 rooms, including 21 suites. Most of these rooms are equipped with private pools and offer unobstructed views of Mirabello Bay.

VITAEL also partnered with Hines and Henderson Park on the expansion of the “Grand Hyatt Athens” on Syngrou Avenue.

VITAEL’s portfolio includes other notable projects in the hotel sector, such as “Domotel Kastri,” “Dusit Suites Athens” of the renowned international chain Dusit Hotels & Resorts, and “Moxy Athens City” in Omonia.

