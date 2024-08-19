Close Menu
    Tuesday, August 20

    Cruise Industry as a Growth Pillar for Heraklion Port

    Heraklion Port is increasingly establishing itself on the map of commercial transport and cruise tourism. The port was recently acquired by the Grimaldi Group (Grimaldi Euromed SpA – Minoan Lines), which purchased a 67% majority stake for €80 million.

    “It is significant that the responsibility for operating the port and making investments is taken on by a very reputable foreign investor, for a very important price,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his visit to the Heraklion Port Authority offices in early June 2024. He added:

    “Major investments will be initiated at the port, creating many jobs, further boosting Crete’s developmental potential, and allowing us to welcome more cruise ships. It is a very important port, a gateway for the island’s commercial activity.”

