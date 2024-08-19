cruise-industry-as-a-growth-pillar-for-heraklion-port

Heraklion Port is increasingly establishing itself on the map of commercial transport and cruise tourism. The port was recently acquired by the Grimaldi Group (Grimaldi Euromed SpA – Minoan Lines), which purchased a 67% majority stake for €80 million.

“It is significant that the responsibility for operating the port and making investments is taken on by a very reputable foreign investor, for a very important price,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his visit to the Heraklion Port Authority offices in early June 2024. He added:

“Major investments will be initiated at the port, creating many jobs, further boosting Crete’s developmental potential, and allowing us to welcome more cruise ships. It is a very important port, a gateway for the island’s commercial activity.”

