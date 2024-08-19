Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE): Crackdown on Tax Evasion with Over €1 Million in Fines and 48,000 On-Site Inspections

AADE has been actively conducting numerous tax inspections across Greece to safeguard public interest and ensure revenue collection. In a recent announcement, the authority revealed that it has performed over 48,000 on-site checks, aiming to complete at least 40,000 inspections. This effort is supported by a team of experienced auditors and advanced technology.

From these inspections, hidden revenue exceeding €20 million was uncovered, leading to fines totaling more than €1.34 million. Specifically, sanctions were imposed in 628 cases, with 490 businesses having their operations suspended and monetary penalties applied in 138 other instances.

The AADE’s approach includes utilizing tablets with the ELENGHOSlive system for auditors, allowing real-time access to inspection data, and employing a special operations team that uses software to analyze data and target high-risk areas. Additionally, the authority relies on citizen reports and the Appodixi application to aid in its efforts to reduce tax evasion.

